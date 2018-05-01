Audubon Greenwich celebrates Year of the Bird

In recognition of the Year of the Bird, Audubon Greenwich will host a special birding field trip on the annual GLOBAL BIG DAY Saturday, May 5, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Grass Island Park, Grass Island Road, Greenwich.

Birders from around the world will be submitting observations to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology to try and break a new record for the most species seen around the world in one day.

Grass Island Park’s combination of salt water harbor, lawns, thickets and woodland edge provide habitat for a wide variety of birds from shorebirds, herons, egrets and ducks to migrant songbirds. Participants will be on the lookout for as many species as possible to get a high tally for the Global Big Day.

Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them or borrow one from us. Beginners welcome. To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353

For more information on the Global Big day visit ebird.org/globalbigday.