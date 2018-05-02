Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Call for art, Art in the Windows submissions due May 5. Art will be displayed in New Canaan storefronts. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Call for art, Rowayton Art Center is accepting submissions for its Focus Under Forty exhibition. It is accepting submissions for artists ages 16-39 through May 10. The exhibit will run June 10-23. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Call for art, the Bruce Museum is seeking artwork from talented regional high school students by Sunday, May 6, 2018. Select pieces will be showcased in the 8th annual iCreate exhibition, May 6 in the Museum’s Bantle Lecture Gallery. The exhibit will run June 9 through Aug. 12. Info: email [email protected].

Call for art, Easton Arts Council to host Art in the County show May 19 through June 16. Submissions due May 12. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-261-0175.

Auditions for Annie, Center Stage Theatre will be holding auditions on May 23 and May 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Pic Darien, Darien Arts Center is seeking submissions for the smartphone photography contest. Submissions are due May 16. Info: darienarts.org.

Call for art, Westport Arts Center is accepting submissions for SELECTS 2018. Submissions due May 16. For more information visit westportartscenter.org.

Seeking talent for Darien’s Got Talent, May 19-20. The show is on June 23. For audition details visit darienarts.org.

Call for art, the city of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery is inviting submissions from artists 18 and over. The exhibit will run June 13 through Sept. 28. Submissions are due May 5. Info: norwalkpark.org/callforart.

Ernest Hemingway/Young Writers’ Competition, hosted by the the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will run May 1 through June 8. The awards will be presented on Nov. 18. The Mansion’s Mystery Trunk, is a voluntary writing contest for third and eighth graders. Students will be asked to use their imagination to write an essay about the contents of a mid-to-late 19th century trunk serendipitously found during a tour at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Call for directors, Eastbound Theatre in Milford is looking for directors for their 2018/2019 season. Submissions are due April 1. Info: email [email protected].

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and the Womens Center of Greater Danbury Inc. are looking for arts-related projects for their EndWorks series. They are looking for art that will help to move a conversation forward regarding issues of domestic violence and sexual assault that are socially direct and culturally aware in their expression. Info: artswestenct.org.

Call for art, the Silvermine Arts Center is accepting submissions for the annual Art of the Northeast exhibition. Submissions are due May 25, the show will run July 14 through Aug. 25. Info: silvermineguild.org.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit their work in 2018 and beyond for a three person show. For more information visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Talent wanted for Open Mic Nights, Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Singers, musicians, comedians, poets magicians and more wanted for Open Mic Nights held every second Wednesday evening of the month through May 9, 2018 from 7-10 p.m. (no dates in December). Reg. at 6 p.m. Info: call 203-878-6647 or visit milfordarts.org.