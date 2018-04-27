Greenwich Post

Funds raised for Save the Children’s Center for Girls and Gender Equality

An audience of more than 100 members of the Greenwich community gathered on Monday night at the Burning Tree Country Club for a discussion on gender equality featuring Anne-Marie Slaughter, the first woman to serve as director of Policy Planning for the U.S. Department of State, former Princeton University Woodrow Wilson School Dean and President & CEO of New America.

The event, presented by the Greenwich Leadership Council of Save the Children and sponsored by First National Bank, raised $26,000 to benefit the Fairfield-based global humanitarian organization’s Center for Girls and Gender Equality.

Dr. Slaughter, who published Why Women Still Can’t Have It All, in The Atlantic in 2012, which helped spark a national debate on the obstacles to male-female equality, was joined on stage by Yeva Avakyan, Associate Vice President of Gender Equality & Girls Empowerment at Save the Children. The two participated in a discussion moderated by Carolyn Miles, President and CEO of Save the Children about what it takes to enable all children and families to thrive in our changing world.

To learn more about Save the Children or the Greenwich Leadership Council please call Elana Arons at 475-999-3018.

Anne-Marie Slaughter (right), joined on stage by Carolyn Miles, president and CEO of Save the Children (center) and Yeva Avakyan (left), Associate Vice President of Gender Equality & Girls Empowerment at Save the Children. —Photo by Ellery Lamm/Save the Children

