Abilis holds seminar for families with special needs children

Abilis, the Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and support for individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting an informational seminar, “Navigating the Special Needs Journey” on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the UConn Stamford Campus, GEN RE Auditorium, located at One University Place in Stamford.

This seminar is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be made online at abilis.us.

This free seminar is designed to aid parents, caregivers, and professionals of special needs children to help prepare for and successfully navigate key transitions from birth into adulthood. The seminar includes workshops on the special education process, behavioral techniques, available community resources, employment and residential opportunities, and legal and financial planning across all disabilities. Workshop tracks will address younger vs. older children topics.

Keynote speaker Susan Senator will share stories of parents of children with autism and her own personal journey. Susan Senator is the author of Making Peace with Autism, The Autism Mom’s Survival Guide, and Autism Adulthood: Strategies and Insights for a Fulfilling Life. Her work has been published in the New York Times, the Boston Globe, and Exceptional Parent Magazine and she has also been featured on the Today Show, MSNBC, ABC News, and CNN. Senator is the mother of three boys, her eldest has autism.

Michael Beloff, financial advisor at Barnum Financial Group, will provide legal and financial insights to help families prepare for the future of their special needs child.

This seminar is open to the public and is available due to a grant from The Rudolph J. and Daphne A. Munzer Foundation. Registration is required. For more information and to register online visit abilis.us.