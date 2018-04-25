JLG holds community advisory board breakfast

The Junior League of Greenwich (JLG) recently held its yearly Community Advisory Board breakfast welcoming the 20 members of the Advisory Board to McArdle’s Florist and Garden Center. This Advisory Board is composed of members from the various community agencies in Greenwich who are civic minded individuals in Greenwich who strive to better society.

The purpose of the Junior League’s Community Advisory Board is to seek advisors and ambassadors within the community on behalf of the Junior League. Members seated at the table were told about the Junior League’s impactful community programs from the League’s Done in a Day projects to its girls’ self-esteem programs, and the Greenwich Pool in Byram Park project. Of particular interest was the newest Junior League project for 5th grade boys set to begin in September 2018, Boys Achieving More (BAM!). BAM! is a character building program for young boys and takes place in the outdoor environment of the Camp Seaton Scout Reservation in Greenwich during a full Saturday of open-air activities.

The 20 Community Advisory Board members were asked to share ideas with the Junior League concerning issues or challenges they felt needed to be addressed in the community. Challenges cited included senior activities, teen mental health, student enrichment over the summer months, opioid use, and vaping.

The theme around the table was ‘partnerships’ and how the partnerships the Junior League holds with so many organizations in town lead to strong and positive community impact. The collaborative work of these partnerships are a driving force of the Junior League of Greenwich work. The Junior League is very proud to have a Community Advisory Board that is forward thinking and truly cares about the town where we all live.

For more information about the Junior League of Greenwich contact [email protected] and visit .jlgreenwich.org.