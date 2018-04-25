GHS students suspended for protesting

To the Editor:

April 20th was the date for school walkouts nationwide.

On the anniversary of Columbine, hundreds of students marched out of Greenwich High School to participate in the walkout. By 10:17 a.m., the majority of the protested had gone to class. The front of the school was empty except for five students.

These fearless five sat outside the school to protest for the remainder of the day. When the headmaster and dean of student life came to collect these students and get them to go back to class, these students stood their ground and refused. They gracefully accepted their in-school suspension as the cost for standing up for their beliefs.

Alex Sushon