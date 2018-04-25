Film: Screenings and documentaries

* IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; daytime films, info., 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org: One exhibit and daytime IMAX movie included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Backyard Wilderness and Pandas through June 30. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

Cendrillon, April 28, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. A sumptuous take on the Cinderella story comes to the Metropolitan Opera with Joyce DiDonato starring in the title role in Cendrillon. Tickets $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

What We Started, May 1, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. It’s the best electronic music film of our time, offering a precisely accurate adaptation of the evolving scene and its worldwide domination. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

National Theatre Live, Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Julius Caesar, May 3. Macbeth, May 17. Tickets $10 – $25. Info: quickcenter.com.

Moana, May 6, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Lady Bird, May 7, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. A teenager (Saoirse Ronan) navigates a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) over the course of an eventful and poignant senior year of high school. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

No Man’s Land Film Festival, May 21, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The festival highlights female-focused adventure films. Tickets $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Macbeth, May 22, 6 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. In the ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war, ruthlessly fighting to survive, the Macbeths are propelled towards the crown by forces of elemental darkness. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.