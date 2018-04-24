Audubon Greenwich hosts weekend events

Spring birding

Spring Birding Class: Warblers & Neotropical Migrants will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 9:30-noon, 613 Riversville Rd.

Cost is $12 members, $15 nonmembers, free for youth.

Warblers are our most colorful spring visitors and often the most sought after to see as they journey northward to their summer breeding grounds. Join Ted Gilman for an introductory lecture on the life histories of these beautiful birds and learn how to identify the 20+ species that pass through Connecticut each May. Afterwards we will venture outside to hopefully find some of the first arriving warblers and other spring migrants that fill Audubon Greenwich with color every spring.

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or [email protected].

Deeply Rooted

A free film screening of Deeply Rooted will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 5-8 p.m., at Audubon Greenwich. 613 Riversville Rd.

Join us in partnership with CT NOFA and the Slow Foods Ark of Taste for a special screening of the film ‘Deeply Rooted.’ The film tells the story of master gardener and heirloom seed saver John Coykendall; detailing his life story and the importance of saving our seeds and stories. ‘Deeply Rooted’ was produced by Christina Melton for Louisiana Public Broadcasting and will be distributed this fall by American Public Television.

This special screening at Audubon will feature a reception prior to the film and a Q&A session afterwards.

Ages 10 & up

To RSVP contact Eli Schaffer at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]

Amazing World of Bees

What’s the Buzz? The Amazing World of Bees will be held on Sunday, April 29, from 1-3, at Audubon Greenwich. 613 Riversville Rd.

Price: $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

Discover the amazing lives of bees as we search for native bees in our meadows and celebrate the new honeybee colony in our observation hive. We will be welcoming a new queen and thousands of worker bees who will be carrying out the important task of pollinating the flowers of Audubon Greenwich. You will learn the important role that bees play to support our ecosystem and how you can plant native plants in your backyard to support them.

Ages 5 and up.

To RSVP contact Eli Schaffer at 203-930-1349 or [email protected].