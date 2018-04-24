Second Congregational Church hosts Ugandan Choir

On Sunday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m., Abantu Mu Buntu (People in Harmony) will perform at the Sunday Worship Service of Second Congregational Church, 139 East Putnam Avenue.

The troupe will be visiting Greenwich from their native Uganda for a two week tour in the greater New York area. The performers are singers and dancers from 13-18 years old, and are all students at the Tender Talents School in Kampala, Uganda.

Founded by Frank Katoola in 1999, the Tender Talents School trains these young performers in music, cultural dance and theater, in addition to a traditional curriculum.

Their visit marks the sixth time students from Abantu Mu Buntu have visited the area in a tour organized by Creative Connections in Norwalk, an organization that seeks to foster international understanding and awareness for young people through arts and culture.

“The performers of Abantu Mu Buntu may be young and talented, but they are also resilient,” said Senior Minister Maxwell Grant. “Some lost one or both parents to a regional HIV crisis that has diminished only recently, especially in the northern rural areas of Uganda. Others were affected by civil war and other forms of conflict. They have a great deal to teach us about the strength of the human spirit.”

The troupe will be staying with local families during their visit, which will also include a visit to New York City and performances at several area schools.

A final “Farewell” Concert also will be held at Second Congregational Church on Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Laurie Meek, [email protected].