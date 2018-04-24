Greenwich Hospital honors volunteers

More than 150 volunteers from Fairfield, CT and Westchester, NY counties were honored at the annual Greenwich Hospital Auxiliary Luncheon. Each year the hospital hosts the event to recognize and thank the women and men who provide more than 45,000 hours of service each year.

Norman G. Roth, Greenwich Hospital president and chief executive officer, said volunteers play a key role in the hospital’s ability to provide an exceptional patient experience.

“Compassionate volunteers like you are what make Greenwich Hospital a place where patients feel welcome and safe. I want to express my deepest gratitude for all that you do, each and every day, to make Greenwich Hospital number one in patient care and patient safety. We could not do it without you,” Roth told the audience gathered at the Greenwich Country Club on April 20.

Christine Randolph, Auxiliary president, also thanked the volunteers for their commitment.

The Auxiliary includes more than 500 adult and youth volunteers who serve at the main hospital campus at on Perryridge Road, the Smilow Cancer Hospital Greenwich Hospital campus at Lafayette Place, and at the Greenwich Hospital Thrift Shop on Hamilton Avenue.

Stacey Green, director of Volunteer Services, spoke about the strong bond that dedicated volunteers develop with patients, families and hospital staff.

“You are not just volunteers in burgundy, pink and green uniforms. You are an amazing and inspirational team. We are lucky to have you as part of the Greenwich Hospital family,” she said.

The Greenwich Hospital event capped off National Volunteer Appreciation Week from April 15-21.