Greenwich event to benefit Center for Girls and Gender Equality

Save the Children hosts Driving Equality for the Next Generation: a Conversation About Empowering Children for a Brighter Future’ featuring Anne-Marie Slaughter, author of Why Women Can’t Have It All on Monday, April 23, from 6:30-8 p.m., Burning Tree Country Club, 120 Perkins Rd. Greenwich.

Members of the Greenwich community and surrounding towns are invited to attend an evening of cocktails and conversation followed by a discussion with Anne-Marie Slaughter, the first woman to serve as Director of Policy Planning for the U.S. Department of State, former Princeton University Woodrow Wilson School Dean and President & CEO of New America.

Dr. Slaughter will share her insights on gender equality that she introduced in The Atlantic article, Why Women Can’t Have It All in 2012 and expanded in her recent book, Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family. Anne-Marie will then sit down with Yeva Avakyan, associate vice president of Gender Equality & Girls Empowerment at Save the Children, to discuss what it takes to enable all children and families to thrive in our changing world.

The event is presented by the Greenwich Leadership Council of Save the Children and will benefit the Fairfield-based global humanitarian organization’s Center for Girls and Gender Equality.

Tickets may purchased at www.savethechildren.org/drivingequality. For more information, contact Luciana Spurkleland at 475-999-3219 [email protected]