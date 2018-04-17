Audubon Greenwich holds weekend events

Birding By Ear Birding By Ear

Audubon Greenwich will hold a Spring Birding Class: Birding By Ear on Saturday, April 21, from 9:30-noon, 613 Riversville Rd, Greenwich.

Cost is $12 members, $15 nonmembers, youth free.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/spring-birding-class-birding-ear

Discover tricks and techniques used for identifying birds by their calls and songs. Event begins with an indoor lecture where participants will learn how and why birds vocalize as well as listen to recordings of common species of birds. Afterwards attendees may practice their new bird song skills on a walk around the Audubon grounds.

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or [email protected]

Spring Wildflower Ecology & Photo Walk Spring Wildflower Ecology & Photo Walk

Audubon Greenwich will hold a Spring Wildflower Ecology & Photo Walk on Saturday, April 21, from 2-3:30, 613 Riversville Rd, Greenwich.

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/spring-wildflower-ecology-photo-walk-0

Join us for a walk to learn about the natural history and identification of early spring wildflowers. Discover the ecological niches of these fragile woodland treasures that call Audubon Greenwich home. Bring a camera or cellphone to take some pictures. Ages 5 and up.

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or [email protected]

Animal Tale on a Trail Animal Tale on a Trail

Audubon Greenwich will combine storytelling and outdoor adventures with this special walk Sunday, April 22, 1-2:30, 613 Riversville Road. Families and kids will keep their eyes peeled as we transform the trails into an immersive and entertaining animal story experience. Ages 2-8.

Cost is $5 members, $8 non-members.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/animal-tale-trail

To RSVP contact Eli Schaffer at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]