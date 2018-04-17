Cos Cob Fire Police Patrol to honor Greenwich first selectman

The Cos Cob Fire Police Patrol, Inc. (The Patrol) will honor Greenwich First Selectman Peter J. Tesei at its annual fund-raiser Saturday, April 21, at Greenwich Country Day School. Tesei will receive the Chief’s Award for his support and advocacy of The Patrol and his service to the Town of Greenwich.

“These dedicated volunteers deserve our continued support as they remain committed to being on call 24/7 to ensure the safety and welfare of the more than 62,000 residents who call Greenwich home,” said Peter Tesei, Greenwich First Selectman. “The Fire Police Patrol is in part, one of the reasons why Greenwich was named in 2017 as the Safest City in America to raise a family.”

First Selectman Tesei currently serves as the Town’s Fire Commissioner and works tirelessly to ensure the safety of the residents of the Town of Greenwich. Selectman Tesei has the distinction of being the youngest member ever elected to the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting (RTM), at the age of eighteen and is currently serving an historic sixth term as Greenwich’s First Selectman. In addition to his government service, Tesei serves on the Board of Directors of numerous local nonprofits including the Greenwich Counsil of the Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross, and The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra. He embodies the volunteer spirit which makes Greenwich such a dynamic and strong community. Past recipients of the Chief’s Award include Fred Camillo, Bobby Valentine and Paul Hicks.

OnTheMarc Catering will provide a menu, and guests may enjoy cocktails and dancing to the music of The Richie Vance Orchestra. The event includes a live and silent auction. In addition, a Wish List of equipment and gear the organization has compiled for its needs this year and a commemorative event journal will be given to all guests.

The Cos Cob Fire Police Patrol, Inc. is an all-volunteer, not for profit organization dedicated to protecting the residents of the Town of Greenwich since 1927. The Patrol provides a broad spectrum of services to residents and first responders including firefighting, salvage operations, traffic and scene control at emergencies. One of the few nationwide organizations remaining which specialize in the art of salvage work, The Patrol specially trains its members to protect valuable personal property, inside of a home or business, in an emergency that could otherwise be destroyed due to fire, water or smoke damage. The Patrol proudly serves the entire town of Greenwich. The Patrol is under the command of its own Chief.

Last year, The Patrol responded to more than 1,000 emergency calls. The Patrol’s dedicated members are all volunteers who train and donate their time solely out of love for what they do. Each of the approximately 30 service members of The Patrol must train for over 100 hours to secure their part in the organization. Members of the Patrol are a diverse group of men and women from many professions. In addition to service members, the associate, honorary and veteran members, volunteered more than 5,000 hours to the Town and its citizens through community outreach, support, meetings and training in 2017 alone. They don’t stop. Whether it is learning or giving of themselves to the community, members of The Patrol are dedicated to serving the needs of the citizens of the Town of Greenwich.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ccfpp.org/events or contact Sebastian Dostmann at 203-550-4415 or [email protected].