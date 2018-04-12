Greenwich Post

LWVG to co-host panel discussion on economic future

By Greenwich Post on April 12, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, Town Government ·

The League of Women Voters of Greenwich together with the Town of Greenwich and the Greenwich Library will host a panel discussion to discuss ways we can enhance economic competitiveness around the state, including Greenwich on Tuesday, April 24, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Greenwich Library’s Cole Auditorium. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m.

Speakers will include:

  • Melissa Kaplan-Macey, AICP, Regional Plan Association
  • Courtney Hendricson, Connecticut Economic Resource Center
  • Katie DeLuca, AICP, Town of Greenwich
  • Patrick McMahon, Connecticut Main Street Center

The event is free and open to the public

RSVP is required: [email protected] by April 17.

