LWVG to co-host panel discussion on economic future

The League of Women Voters of Greenwich together with the Town of Greenwich and the Greenwich Library will host a panel discussion to discuss ways we can enhance economic competitiveness around the state, including Greenwich on Tuesday, April 24, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Greenwich Library’s Cole Auditorium. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m.

Speakers will include:

Melissa Kaplan-Macey, AICP, Regional Plan Association

Courtney Hendricson, Connecticut Economic Resource Center

Katie DeLuca, AICP, Town of Greenwich

Patrick McMahon, Connecticut Main Street Center

The event is free and open to the public

RSVP is required: [email protected] by April 17.