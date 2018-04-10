Zero waste dinner to benefit food challenged

Thomas McQuillan, director of Food Service Sales and Sustainability at Baldor Specialty Foods is working with Greenwich community members and businesses to organize a zero-waste fundraising dinner on Thursday, April 26, from 6-9 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside.

The dinner, prepared by local area celebrity chefs, will be 100% waste-free, with every component, from cookware to table centerpieces, being either digestible or repurposable. The event will raise awareness about food waste with the community, while collecting donations for nutrition programs that assist the area’s food insecure at two local nonprofits, Cos Cob’s Kids in Crisis and Bridgeport’s Wholesome Wave.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit nutrition programs at Cos Cob’s Kids in Crisis and Bridgeport’s Wholesome Wave. Click here for details or to RSVP.