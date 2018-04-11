On Exhibit: Opening and ongoing

OPENING

Animal Nature exhibit, through May 2, 151 Main St., New Canaan. New Canaan Library Artist In Residence is Alissa Siegaland. Opening reception, April 12, 6 p.m. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Wild Bees: Photographs, April 14 through Nov. 11,The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. The exhibit features photography by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman. Info: brucemuseum.org.

ART CENTERS

The [email protected], through April 30, Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The Loft Artists Association is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a member’s show. Info: call 203-858-308.

Abstraction, through April 28, Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. The exhibit pieces that are in a free form style of swirling shapes and bold lines completely breaks away from traditional art. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to New Canaan Society for the Arts, on grounds of former estate, now named Waveny Park, 681 South Ave.; hours: Wed.-Sat. 10-3 and Sundays 1-5 p.m.; carriagebarn.org, 203-972-1895. Wax & Wine, April 17, 7-9 p.m. Tickets $35/members or $50/non-members. Spectrum, April 20 through May 24, Carriage Barn Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. Opening reception, April 20, 6-8 p.m. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Silvermine Arts Center, is holding three new exhibits from April 22 through May 19, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Perfect Partners: Art in Design, is an exhibition exploring the role of art in interior design, Rob Loebell’s Mirrorless Reflections and an exhibition of ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement will be on display. Opening reception April 22, 2-4 p.m. Info: silvermineart.org.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647, milfordarts.org; Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m., special Sat. hours, noon-2 p.m. JPOArt, through April 19. It features John Paul O’Grodnick’s art.

Art at Ives, Juried Fine Art & Crafts Show, June 2-3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ives Concert Park 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. This two-day event will showcase a wide variety of high-quality original works and a diverse scope of art forms representing every major category. Food and live music, along with a special wine tasting, art demonstrations and children’s events will be featured. Info: ivesconcertpark.com/.

MUSEUMS

* The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, open Sun., Mon., Wed., Thurs., and Fri., 12-5; and Sat., 10-5; $10/adults and $5/srs.; free adm. for full-time teachers and students in grades K-12, and for active-service military families; free adm. third Saturdays; 258 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-4519, aldrichart.org. Anissa Mack: Junk Kaleidoscope runs until April 22, 2018. Shared Space: A New Era, exhibition of photographs and video from 1987 through 2010, April 22. Contemporary Social Series will be highlighting Connecticut’s local food and spirits scene. Contemporary Socials, Nov. 2. The Domestic Plane: New Perspectives on Tabletop Art Objects, May 20-Jan. 13, 2019. It is a meta-group exhibition in five chapters — organized by five curators, including more than seventy artists — that will feature tabletop art objects from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. The experience could be likened to theatre, as viewers encounter objects that interact with each other, their audience, their setting, forging relationships to be examined and meanings to be discovered in their adventurous methods of display. The chapters include Objects Like Us, Kitchen Arrangement, On Edge, ALMOST EVERYTHING ON THE TABLE and Handheld.

*The Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich; brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376: $7/adults, $6/students and seniors, free/under 5, free adm. for all on Tuesdays; every Tues., 1:30 p.m., and Fri., 12:30 p.m., Docent-led Exhibition Tour; Marine Tank Animal Feeding, every Tues. and Fri., 2:30-2:45 p.m. Hot Art in a Cold War, through May 20. Wild Bees: Photographs by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, April 14 through Nov. 11. Art of Design Luncheon, April 10, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Greenwich Country Club. Info: email [email protected] In Time We Shall Know Ourselves: Photographs by Raymond Smith, through June 3. National Geographic Photo Ark, June 2 to Sept. 2.

* The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport; discouverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521; Tues.-Sun., 10-5; open Mon. for summer, most school holidays, plus school and homeschool groups with a reservation; museum and planetarium, $10 adults, $8 children, seniors, students, free under 2; Challenger Learning Center, simulated space missions for groups 15-30, res. required (schools, scouts, corporate team building, birthday parties); scout science badge classes; exhibits and daily Planetarium shows; weekend workshops. Summer STEM programs; reg. still open. Origami Interpretations, through November.

* Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., behind the old Town Hall; open daily, 10-4; research library open Tues.-Fri.,10-4; adults, $5, students w/ ID, $3, children 5 and under, free; info., fairfieldhistory.org or 203-259-1598.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

*Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk; open Tues.-Sun., 10-5; $15/person (under 1, free), seniors (over 62), $10; steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606: Energy Lab; Tot Town; Healthyville, learn about your body and how to keep it healthy; Build It!, learning about architectural design and construction; art studio and science lab; ColorCoaster; Light Gallery; My Sky, created by the Boston Children’s Museum and Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory; café and gift shop. Express Yourself, focusing on social-emotional learning. New Mega Making exhibit. Keep Hope Alive Benefit, April 27, 7 p.m.

* EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown; open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, and Sun., 11-5, everwondermuseum.org: hands-on exhibits and demonstrations; adm. $7 for ages one and older. Story Lab for Young Explorers Tues. and Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. New Art Lab projects, Straw Logic Puzzles and Life Cycle Crowns.

* Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org: adm. $6 per person, age 3 and up; Train Rides $3 extra (weekends April-Nov.); call for special events adm. rates; winter hours: Wed.-Sat., 10-4, Sun., 12-4; (summer hours: Mon.-Sat., 10-4, Sun., 12-5); tour vintage equipment such as 1907 steam engine, 1910 Railway Post Office car, 1973 caboose, 1953 Rail Diesel Car; vintage diesels on display. Museum’s Pennsylvania Railroad circa-1910 Railway Post Office (RPO) car fully-restored.

*Katonah Museum of Art, open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun. 12-5; adm. $10; srs. (60+) and students, $5; under 12/free; Rte. 22/134 Jay St., Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-9555, katonahmuseum.org. Long, Winding Journeys: Contemporary Art and the Islamic Tradition, through June 17, Katonah Museum of Art. This exhibition features a group of thirty-one artists of Middle Eastern and South Asian descent whose work engages the diverse forms of Islamic visual tradition.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main Street, Bridgeport; 203-331-1104 x100 or visit barnum-museum.org: Recovery in Action, Thur.-Fri., 11-3, free adm., enter through double doors at rear of historic building.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven; Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5, britishart.yale.edu or 203-432-2800 or britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, new David Friend Hall, gem and mineral gallery; open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5; adults $13, seniors. $9, children 3-18, $6; 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven; peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050. An Artist for Conversation: The Paintings of Albert Earl Gilbert, through April 15.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven; free adm., Tues.-Fri., 10-5, Sat.-Sun., 11-5; artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan, open for tours Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun., and Mon., $25 one hour, $50 two hours weekdays, $60 weekends. Tickets and info: theglasshouse.org, 866-811-4111.

Hammond Museum, 28 Deveau Rd., North Salem, N.Y., hammondmuseum.org, 914-669-5033; hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-4 p.m.

Neuberger Museum of Art, 735 Anderson Hill Rd., Purchase, N.Y. (Westchester); 914-251-6100; neuberger.org; hours: Tues., Thurs.-Sun., noon-5 p.m., Wed., noon-8 p.m. (Closed Mon. and Labor Day, Christmas and MLK Day to Memorial Day). Adm. $5, general public, $3 seniors 62+, $3 students, children 12/under free; group tours by appointment only on Tues.-Fri., 10-noon; guided tours.

LIBRARIES

In the Moment, through May 12, Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. The exhibit features works by Jay Babina, Patricia Louise Corbett, Lisa Cuscuna, Joyce Grasso, Gail Ingis, Susan Leggitt, Dale Najarian, and Carole Southall. Info: call 203-256-3155.

Paintings by Diane Dunne Smith, through April 30, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St. New exhibit highlights work by Milford artist. Info: 203-385-4162 or stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport; pequotlibrary.org; 203-259-0346.

Darien Public School Art Show 2018, April 18 through May 11, Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. dar.to/2p9tGeK.

HISTORICAL

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. The Curious Case of Ed Vebell, through April 28, Meet Ed Vebell. He lived a more interesting life than most. His stories span the globe, span time, and span famous events. The History of Westport in 100 Objects, April 16 – April 2019, a year-long exhibit showcasing the history of the town over a few hundred years from first settlement to the present.

The New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan.Open Tues-Friday 9:30-4:30, Sat. 9:30-12:30. Info: nchistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk, lockwoodmathewsmansion.org, 203-838-9799. Museum open Wed. through Sun. from early April to early January, noon-4 p.m. Tours Wed.-Sun., at noon, 1, 2, 3 p.m. Adm. adults $10 (45 min.), $20 (90 min.); seniors (62+) $8 (45 min.), $18 (90 min.); students (8-18) $6 (45 min.), $16 (90 min.); free for under 8 and members.

* Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road (Route 7), 203-762-7257: period rooms in the Betts-Sturges-Blackmar House; Betts Store, offering American-made items, from fine art to jewelry, books to redware, toys and more; gift shop; Wed.-Sat., 10-4. Ongoing exhibit: Dr. Seuss, Political Cartoons & the Battle over Isolationism; a gallery “Walk and Talk” with guest curator Dr. Matthew Warshauer, no charge, refreshments served. Historical society has added 1880’s horse cart to its collection that was owned by Gregory family, who have lived in Wilton for over 150 years.

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, across from Town Hall, Westport, westporthistory.org; 203-222-1424. Hello, 2067? It’s Westport. Ongoing exhibit envisions town 50 years from now.

* Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org; open 1-4 p.m., Sat., Sun., & Wed., last tour at 3:30; museum closed in January; 31; $8/adults, $5/srs., youth under 18 and students w/ID; 300 years of Ridgefield history. New docent training has started; call or email [email protected]. Lafayette Escadrille lecture, April 15.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m.; adm $5 adults, $3 seniors and students (ages 6-22), 5/under free. Exhibits: New Deal, New Day: WPA Artists at Work and Play and Destination Norwalk: African-American Migration from South, 1940-1970. Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art Exhibit at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Margaret Hoyt Smith: Norwalk’s First Female Architect.

* Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North; 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org: Tues.-Thur., noon to 5, and Sun., noon to 3. Tickets exhibit non-members $5, lectures $5 for members, $20 non-members.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob; open Wed.-Sun., 12-4 (docent led tours at 1, 2 and 3); 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or www.greenwichhistory.org; adm. to gallery, visitor ctr. & house museum, $10/adults, $8/srs. and students, members and under 6 free ; group tours at $7/person avail. on public and non-public days; library and archives open Wed., 10-4 and by appt., adm. offices open Mon.-Fri., 9-5; gallery hours Wed.-Sun., 12-4. Douglas Brinkley, April 18, Greenwich Historical Society. The event includes a book signing, dinner and lecture. The event will be hosted at a private home in Greenwich. Tickets $500.

* Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk; art programs, Junior Ranger activities, visitor center, museum store, historic house and studios; open Wed.-Sun. 10-4 (through Oct. 31); Weir House Tours, offered Wed.-Sun. at 11 a.m., 1, 2, and 3 p.m. (through Oct. 31), reg. required; group tours and field trips offered, reg. required.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury; Wed.-Fri., 9-4 Sat., 10-4, guided tours on Sat. only; research visits by appt. only; 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Lane, in 275-year-old David Scott House, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, 203-438-5821, hours: Tues., Wed., Thurs., 1-5 p.m.

* John Jay Homestead State Historic Site, Rte. 22, Katonah, N.Y.; 914-232-5651 or www.johnjayhomestead.org: guided tours offered Tues.-Sat., 10-4; Sun., 11-4; $7/adults, $5/srs., students, free up to age 12.

Historic Hudson Valley’s National Historic Landmarks, Washington Irving’s Sunnyside and Phillipsburg Manor open for public tours; Kykuit, home to four generations of Rockefellers, open; Union Church of Pocantico Hills open; and Van Cortlandt Manor open; tour deals, times, ticket info: hudsonvalley.org/historic sites.

NATURE/SCIENCE

*The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org; open daily, 10-5 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas); sharks, seals, river otters, sea turtles, jellies and more than 100 other species; Marine Lab, Ocean Playspace for toddlers, seal feedings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. daily. Fish Tales for preschoolers, Fri., 10:15-11 a.m. One exhibit and daytime IMAX included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org.

* Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Mon.-Sat., holidays, 9-5, Sun., 11-5; non-res. adults $10, srs. $8, students (18+ w/ID) $6, children 4-17, $5, age 3 and younger, free; 203-977-6521 or stamfordmuseum.org.

* Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd.; free adm. Mon.-Thur., 9-4; Fri.-Sat., 9-1; 203-655-7459: ongoing exhibits.

* New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding; info: 203-938-2117 or [email protected].

* Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford; Mon.-Fri., 9-5, Sat., 10-5; info., 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

* Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport; open Mon.-Sat., 9-5, Sun., 1-4 (closed major holidays); adm. $7/adults, $5/ages 1-12 & srs.; free adm. to trails and property, daily 7 a.m.-dusk; interactive nature museum, live wildlife, family program on Sat.; 203-227-7253; earthplace.org.

* Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.; adm. $5/adults, $3/children, srs.; greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272: Kiernan Hall Nature Arts Gallery, in the Kimberlin Nature Education Center, open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset (occasionally closed until 9 a.m., Sept. into Jan. for land management); Oppenheimer Gallery: Masterpieces of Botanical Art and Audubon’s Birds of Prey.

* New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge (Rte. 124); 203-966-9577 (for New York Botanical Garden program reg., call 1-800-322-6924): Saturday Videos, family program every Sat. at 2; Saturday Live Animal Demonstrations, every Sat. at 3. Center open Mon.-Sat., 9-4, Sun., 9-1; grounds open dawn to dusk daily.

* Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield; adm. $2/adults, $1/children; 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org: 155-acre wildlife sanctuary, 7 miles of trails through woodlands, streams, meadows, marshes, ponds, open daily dawn to dusk; Birds of Prey compound; nature center w/exhibits and Nature Store, open Mon.-Sat., 10-3.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Avenue, Derby; open Tues.-Sat., 9-4:30 p.m. at no charge. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg

Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University, Mon.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5; adm. $9, $8/srs., $5/children 3-18; 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven; info., 203-432-5050 or peabody.yale.edu.

GALLERIES, ETC.

Clement Kamena: ILLUSIONS, April 19 through May 26, Gille Clement Gallery, 45 East Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Parisians now based in Westport, Serge Clement and Marina Kamena have been making collaborative art in the contemporized spirit of Renaissance ateliers for over twenty years. Info: gclementgallery.com.

Recycled, through May 6, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Opening reception, April 15, 3-5 p.m. Info: artplacegallery.org.

The Romeo Fraioli Photography Show, through April 15, Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

CCP’s Artists-in-Residency: Tim Clifford, Amy Park, Ruby Sky Stiler, and Gladys Triana, through May 27, Center for Contemporary Printmaking situated in Mathews Park at 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Opening reception April 15, 2-4 p.m.

56th Annual Art Show & Sale, through June 2, Black Bridge Motors, 314 Wilson Ave., Norwalk. Proceeds benefit the Community Cooperative Nursery School. Info: ccnsartshow.org

Darkroom Series photography by Patricia Lambert, through May 10, Art and Framing, 151 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: call 203-762-8311 or visit rockwellartandframing.com.

Fibers & Thread, through April 22, Sidewalk Gallery, 18 South Main St., Norwalk. The exhibit features art by Linda F. Martin.

Blue/Green: color/code/context, April 28 through May 6, Browngrotta Arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The multimedia exhibition revolves around the colors blue and green. Info: call 203-834-0623.

In this place where the guest rests exhibit, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. The exhibition curated by Jacqueline Mabey, tackles the pressing issues of nation, place, home, and belonging in a moment of crisis as more people are displaced than any time since World War II. Runs through May 13.

The Holy Name. Art of the Gesù: Bernini and his Age, through May 19, Bellarmine Hall Galleries, Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. This exhibition features artistic masterpieces from the Church of the Gesù, in Rome. Guided tours of the exhibition will be offered for members of the public, school groups, and college and university students. Private group tours are also available. Info: fairfield.edu/museum/gesu/.

Schelfhaudt Gallery, University of Bridgeport, Shintaro Akatsu School of Design, Arnold Bernhard Center, 84 Iranistan Avenue, Bridgeport. Info: schelfhaudtgallery.com or call 203-578-4034. Gallery hours Mon.-Friday, 11- 4, and Sat., 12-4.

Bethel Arts’ exhibit of works by 11 sculptors in outdoor sculpture show for one year from the May 6, 2017, opening on property of Bethel Public Library and Municipal Center on Greenwood Ave.; curated by sculptor David Boyajian of New Fairfield. Bethel Arts’ Artspace gallery, 91 Greenwood Ave.; info: BethelArtsCT.org.

Charles Gulbrandsen: Cosmic Abstracts, through April 28, Geary Gallery located at 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Info: gearygallery.com.

Franklin Street Works Exhibition, Franklin Street Works, Franklin St., Stamford. Info: call 203-595-5211.

From the Vault – The Art of Jerry Garcia & The Grateful Dead, April 19 – 29, C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Free. Info: call 203-661-0205.

The Female Perspective, @287 Gallery, 287 Main St., Danbury. A solo exhibition by Karen Bonanno that reflects an emboldened narrative of gesture, mark, and color. Runs through April 20. Gallery hours: 12-4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 12-3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Info: call (203)798-0760 or visit artswesternct.org.

Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut, Accessible Art Series at various locations; info., artswesternct.org or 203-798-0760.

A World of Quilts, May 5-6, Western Connecticut State University O’Neil Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. There will be over 250 quilts on exhibit and more than 30 vendors on hand.