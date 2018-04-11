Bill of Fairs: Markets, nature and more

FWHS Flea Market, April 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Ave., Fairfield. The outdoor flea market will have a wide variety of vendors and items like antiques, crafts, jewelry, coins, art, tools, decor, LP vinyls, books, toys, clothes, sports gear, and food trucks. Info: fwhspta.org

Evening in the Wild, April 20, 7:30 p.m. Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Rd., New Canaan. Wild friends from the animal kingdom will demonstrate the beauty and biodiversity of wildlife at Grace Farms and beyond. Info: gracefarms.org.

Celebrating Biodiversity April 21, 10-6 p.m., Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Rd., New Canaan. Celebrate Earth Day with special programs, guests, and guided nature walks, including: Native Plants, Managing Meadows, and the Biodiversity of Birds of Prey. Info: gracefarms.org.

Earth Day: Day of Action, April 21, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Rd., Greenwich. Free. Info: gltrust.org.

Gigantic Book Sale fundraiser, April 21 through 24, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Earth Day, April 22, 2 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Author Eric D. Lehman will lead a lecture: “Time Machines to the Past: Connecticut Town Greens.” Tickets $5. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Earth Day Brunch fund-raiser, to benefit the CT Fallen Heroes Foundation, April 27, 11-3 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Fee $39 per person, including carving station, Chicken Francoise and more; cash bar; jazz music by Brian Butler Quartet and 50/50 raffle baskets. Info: Mike at 203-218-2367 or [email protected].

Habitat CFC 2018 Benefit, April 28, 6:30 – 11 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Guests will be treated to a creative and fun evening featuring cocktails, dinner, dancing, a silent auction and live music. Patrons are asked to dress in French attire for the Parisian themed event. The proceeds from the evening will help build decent stable homes and bright futures for hard-working Fairfield County families. Info: [email protected].

The Masquerade Gala, April 28, 6:30-11 p.m., Amber Room Colonnade, 1 Stacey Rd., Danbury. All proceeds from the event will be used by nonprofit Ability Beyond to continue providing job training and placement, supported living, and recreational and educational opportunities to clients in Connecticut and New York. Tickets $250. Info: 501auctions.com/abilitygala.

Toast to Success, May 18, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy, Fairfield. The proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. Tickets $75. Info: dressforsuccess.org/midfairfieldcounty/events.

Yom HaAtzma’ut, April 18, 7 p.m., Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Campus, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Celebrate Israel’s Independence Day. Free. Info: shalomct.org.

Southern Connecticut Jewish Food Festival, June 10, Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Rd., Westport. The event features chef demos, food and wine tastings, an exhibition hall, and workshops on Israeli innovations like water technology, food justice, and agriculture. Register online. Info: shalomct.org.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net