Bird Walk at Grass Island Park

Audubon Greenwich will hold a Bird Walk Saturday, April 14, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Grass Island Park, Grass Island Road, Greenwich.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/bird-walk-grass-island-park

Free bird walk features a combination of salt water harbor, lawns, thickets and woodland edges providing habitat to a variety of birds including ducks, herons, gulls, songbirds and raptors. The park is within walking distance from the Greenwich train station and the Greenwich Boys & Girls Club. Bring binoculars and field guides if you have them or borrow one from us.

Meet in the first parking lot on the right on Grass Island Road.

To RSVP contact Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or [email protected]