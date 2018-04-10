Jewish Family Services of Greenwich presents Stand Up for JFS

Jewish Family Services of Greenwich invites the community to attend its annual benefit, Stand Up for JFS, on Thursday April 26, from 7-9:30 p.m., at the newly built Greenwich Reform Synagogue.

Stand Up for JFS will include a comedy show with featured comedian, Dave Siegel, who has worked at Comedy Clubs throughout the country including, The Comic Strip, Caroline’s, The Improv on Melrose. He’s appeared as a panelist on CNN, The CW, HLN, ABC’s “Good Morning America”, and is a regular on SiriusXM’s “Stand Up with Pete Dominick”. To get a taste of Dave’s talents, watch his video Click Here or use this link: http://www.davesiegel.com/video.html.

There also will be an open bar with signature cocktail, passed Asian-inspired hors d’oeuvres, a sushi bar, and an auction. For details and to register online, go to http://jfsgreenwich.org/tickets/.

Proceeds will support the work of Jewish Family Services of Greenwich, a nondiscriminatory human services agency. The mission of JFS is to improve the quality of life for families and individuals of all ages in our community.

Proceeds support these services:

Supermarketing for Seniors

The Counseling Center at JFS

Online Support Groups

Jewish Holiday Programs at Senior Facilities

Jewish Life Enhancement Programs

Immigration and Acculturation Services

Spiritual Care at Greenwich Hospital

B’nai Mitzvah Resource Center

Youth Scholarships

Emergency Financial Assistance

Consultation and Referral Network

Jewish Family Services of Greenwich is located at One Holly Hill Lane, Greenwich. For information, call 203-622-1881 or visit jfsgreenwich.org.