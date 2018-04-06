Audubon Greenwich hosts weekend programs

Bird Watching Basics

Spring Birding Class: Bird Watching Basics will be held Saturday, April 7, from 9:30-noon, at Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.

Cost is $12 members, $15 nonmembers; youth are free.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/spring-birding-class-bird-watching-basics

Before you can spot the 200 species of birds that call Audubon Greenwich home for some part of the year, it all starts with the basics. Following an indoor introduction to Ornithology as well as to the tools and skills used in bird study, enjoy an afternoon walk to discover the wonders of bird watching. This class will also cover how to best use binoculars, guides, and online resources that help make birding so much fun.

RSVP required to Ted Gilman at 203-930-1353 or [email protected]

Early Morning Bird Walks

Audubon Greenwich will hold early morning bird walks Saturdays, April 7, 14, 21, 28 and May 5 and 19, from 7-8:30 a.m., 613 Riversville Rd.

Cosit is $12 members, $15 nonmembers, youth free.

Ted Gilman will lead these weekly Saturday bird walks. The center’s open fields, apple orchard, wetlands and woodlands provide great habitat for migrating birds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers, thrushes, orioles and others. Binoculars will be available for those who don’t have them. Meet in the Audubon Greenwich parking lot.

Walks are free and no RSVP is required; all levels of experience welcome.

For more information contact Ted Gilman at [email protected] or 203-930-1353.

Pancake Breakfast and Pond Walk

Audubon Greenwich hosts a pancake breakfast & pond walk for all ages on Sunday April 8, from 9-11:30 a.m.

Cost: $10 nonmembers, members free.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/spring-audubon-pancake-breakfast

Features pancake breakfast, music, crafts and a hike to visit the pond to meet frogs, salamanders and other creatures that call Audubon home.

RSVP to Eli Schaffer at [email protected] or 203-930-1349.