Riverside resident wins storytelling festival award

Kathy Jarombek, librarian at Perrot Library and resident of Riverside, is the winner of the Kate McClelland Librarian’s Award, one of three professional awards to be presented at the 37th annual Connecticut Storytelling Festival and Conference in New London on April 27-28. The Librarian’s Award celebrates “nurturing professional storytelling and storytellers in Connecticut libraries.”

Jarombek has been a children’s librarian in public libraries in Stamford, New Canaan, and Old Greenwich and in the Greenwich Public Schools since 1980. She attended the very first Connecticut Storytelling Festival in 1982 and was a teller at the first ever Tellabration! (a Storytelling Center community event) in New Canaan in 1988. Along with Kate McClelland, who was a mentor and friend, she founded Storytelling Anon — a story sharing group that met for years at the Perrot Memorial Library in Old Greenwich. Each October, she dons her frightful wig and tells scary stories as the Old Crone at Perrot’s Nightmares! program.

The Librarian’s Award is named for Kate McClelland, a beloved librarian at Old Greenwich’s Perrot Library for 29 years. McClelland, known as “Mrs. Mac,” was credited with forward-thinking ideas that shaped libraries across the country concerning children and books in a technological era.

The Festival awards will be presented at the Reception and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, April 28, at 5 p.m. Other award recipients are Bristol’s Ivy Drive Elementary School Principal, Rosie Vojtek, winner of the Spencer Shaw Educator’s Award, and Bill Graustein, New Haven philanthropist, winner of the Barbara L. Reed Award. The Storytelling Festival & Conference, held at the College Center at Crozier Williams at Connecticut College, offers a wide sampling of storytelling concerts, professional workshops, and a great opportunity to meet fellow story lovers.

Information on the festival is available at www.connstorycenter.org.