Audubon Greenwich holds Pollinator Potluck

By Greenwich Post on April 4, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Pollinator Potluck featuring Steve Kress: Climate, Plankton & Puffins (rescheduled from March 3) will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 6-8 p.m., at Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/rescheduled-pollinator-potluck-ft-steve-kress-climate-plankton-puffins

There will be a cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m. and a presentation from 7-7:30 p.m.

In this 2018 Year of the Bird, Audubon scientist and founder of Project Puffin Steve Kress will talk about how Atlantic Puffins are serving as sensitive indicators to climate-induced changes to the Gulf of Maine. He also will discuss how to create backyard sanctuaries for birds in a changing climate.

Attendees are encouraged to contribute appetizers or beverages to share. Desserts provided by Happiness Is…Catering and organic wine tasting provided by The Study Fine Wines & Spirits during cocktails and Q&A session.

To RSVP and to sign up to bring an appetizer or bottle of wine, contact Kim Gregory at 203-918‑5254 or [email protected].

This free event is presented by Greenwich Garden Club, Green Fingers Garden Club and Hortulus Conservation Committees along with Audubon Greenwich & Audubon Greenwich Teen Board.

Seating RSVPs for the original date were sold out. If you had sent an RSVP for the March 3 date please contact Kim Gregory at 203-918‑5254 or [email protected] to let us know if you are able to attend or not.

Standing room will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Steve Kress with Atlantic Puffin.

