REACH Prep hosts annual benefit luncheon

REACH Prep, the Stamford-based nonprofit organization that provides access to transformative educational experiences that empower underserved, high-achieving students to graduate from top colleges, will host its Annual Benefit Luncheon on Monday, April 23, at 11:30 a.m., at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich.

Joanne Berger-Sweeney, president & Trinity College Professor of Neuroscience, is feature speaker at this event that brings together more than 700 guests from Fairfield and Westchester counties to celebrate the achievements of REACH Prep Scholars and the independent schools they attend.

Tickets are available for the event at www.reachprep.org.