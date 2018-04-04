Ducks Unlimited recognizes top fundraising chapters

Ducks Unlimited recently announced the top fundraising chapters of 2017 across the nation, including one in Connecticut.

Chapters that raised between $100,000 and $249,999 were named as President’s Elite chapters. This year’s President’s Elite chapter and from Connecticut is the Southern Fairfield chapter from Greenwich.

“These fundraising events are the backbone of DU’s habitat conservation efforts, and the volunteers who make up these chapters are the force making a difference for North American waterfowl populations,” said DU President Rogers Hoyt Jr. “It takes a great deal of effort to achieve these levels, and these chapters deserve to be congratulated by every person who enjoys the outdoors.”

The chapters honored this year earned their spots on the nationally recognized lists out of more than 2,400 DU chapters nationwide that hosted more than 4,050 fundraising events. DU’s event fundraising system is a model for other conservation organizations worldwide and has conserved more than 14 million acres of waterfowl habitat since 1937.

Some chapters will also have the distinction of being honored during DU’s 81st National Convention in Indianapolis, May 29-June 3, with many chapter representatives in attendance.

“DU chapters across the country are showing that the future of waterfowl populations and the wetlands that filter our water and protect us from flooding are important to them and to their communities,” Hoyt said. “The more money we raise, the more habitat we can conserve and the closer we are to preserving our waterfowl hunting heritage. I would like to personally thank all our top chapters for their achievements and look forward to seeing them among our distinguished chapters next year.”

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.