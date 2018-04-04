Historical Society announces Greenwich Preservation Month and photo contest

Greenwich Historical Society has announced that May will be designated Greenwich Preservation Month: This Place Matters! for the second consecutive year. Inspired by the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s initiative to drive preservation at the local level, the promotion and companion photo contest will be kicked off at the Historical Society’s Landmarks Recognition reception on April 29 when Greenwich First Selectman Peter J. Tesei will present the official proclamation.

“I am pleased to present a proclamation from the Town of Greenwich that declares May as Greenwich Preservation Month: This Place Matters!,” said Peter J. Tesei. “Our rich architectural heritage and vast array of community amenities make Greenwich a remarkable place to live and work. It is important that we celebrate what makes Greenwich unique and worth preserving for future generations.”

People of all ages are invited to participate in the This Place Matters! photo contest. The top three photos will be published in Greenwich Magazine, Exclusive Magazine Sponsor of This Place Matters!, and displayed at the Greenwich Historical Society when its new reimagined campus opens this fall.

Pictures of favorite places in Greenwich should be submitted with a brief statement about their location and why they make Greenwich special by July 6 to the Historical Society at [email protected] or via social media. For the latter, photographers should use the hashtag #thisplacemattersgreenwich and tag the Greenwich Historical Society: Instagram greenwichhistory; Twitter @GrnHistCT; Facebook @GreenwichHistoricalSociety. Photos need to be 300 dpi to be published in Greenwich Magazine. Full contest details at greenwichhistory.org/blog/tpm2018.

A panel of independent judges will select the winning photos, which will be announced at the Greenwich Historical Society’s Founder’s Day event at Innis Arden Cottage at Greenwich Point Park on July 18 at 10 a.m.

“The enthusiastic response last year from residents of all ages demonstrates the great love the community has for Greenwich,” said Debra Mecky, executive director and CEO of the Greenwich Historical Society. “We’re committed to keeping this spirit alive through programs that showcase our cultural vitality and the need for preservation. With the opening of our newly expanded campus this fall, we’ll be in an even greater position for sponsoring creative ways for preserving and cherishing all things Greenwich.”

To learn more about the Greenwich Historical Society, visit greenwichhistory.org.