Audubon CT holds Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit

Audubon Connecticut’s annual Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit, Experience Nature! will take place Thursday, April 26, from 6-10 p.m., at The Belle Haven Club in Greenwich. The organization is honoring conservationist and nature enthusiast, B. Holt Thrasher with the Audubon Connecticut’s Environmental Leadership Award, and senior naturalist and education specialist Ted Gilman with the Katie O’Brien Lifetime Achievement Award.

This benefit is held each spring to honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the environment. In tribute to the work of these honorees, proceeds from the Awards Benefit will support the four pillars of work at Audubon — nature education, science, on-the-ground conservation, and advocacy.

Guests will experience the four pillars on display during the evening’s cocktail reception while taking in the sunset views of Captain Harbor. Once the dinner has begun, guests will enjoy an entertaining evening hosted by producer, director, and writer Rob Burnett, and will be treated to one-of-a-kind experiences, auctioned off by auctioneer Lydia Fenet of Christie’s Auction House.

This year’s Co-Chairs are Eunice Burnett & Angela Piscitello. Committee Members include Board Chair Connan Ashforth, Melissa Gibbons, Morgan Gregory, Jeanne Mininall, Katie O’Brien, Caroline Paradiso, and Suni Unger.

For tickets, or more information, visit AudubonCT.org or contact Event Manager, Beth Bobek, 203-524-4889, [email protected]