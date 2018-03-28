Connecticut Food Bank receives $25,000 grant

Employees of Avangrid, Inc., a diversified energy company, today loaded a truck with food for some of Connecticut’s most vulnerable residents, as the Avangrid Foundation announced a $25,000 grant to support the Connecticut Food Bank.

The grant from Avangrid Foundation, an independent organization that funds philanthropic investments in areas where Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate, will help enhance the programs at the Connecticut Food Bank, whose network of more than 650 community-based food assistance programs serve an average of 148,000 people each month.

The announcement was made at Avangrid headquarters in Orange, where a Connecticut Food Bank truck was filled by employees with food for donation. Employees of AVANGRID and its Connecticut operating companies, including United Illuminating and Southern Connecticut Gas, collected more than 1,000 pounds of food and $500 in funds that, combined with the grant money, will help the Connecticut Food Bank provide more than 50,000 meals to state residents who struggle with hunger.

“This grant from the Avangrid Foundation keeps us on the move toward a hunger-free Connecticut,” said Connecticut Food Bank CEO Bernie Beaudreau. “We are grateful for this support that powers our work.”

“Nearly three-quarters of the hungry in Connecticut need to choose between food or utilities. Nobody should have to make these types of choices,” said Bob Kump, Avangrid Networks CEO and Avangrid Foundation director. “AVANGRID and the Avangrid Foundation are grateful to play a small part in supporting Connecticut Food Bank, a very impactful organization in our community that is making big strides in the battle against hunger.”