Audubon Greenwich hosts Early Morning Bird Walks

By Greenwich Post on March 26, 2018

Early Morning Bird Walks at Audubon Fairchild Garden (Audubon Greenwich) will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 11, 18, 25 and May 2, 9, 16, 23, from 7-8:30 a.m., at Fairchild Wildflower Garden, North Porchuck Road, Greenwich.

Join Ted Gilman for weekly spring bird walks at Audubon Greenwich’s Fairchild Garden Preserve. The preserve’s open fields, wetlands and woodlands provide great habitat for migrating birds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers, thrushes, orioles and others. Binoculars will be available for those who don’t have them.

Walks are free and no RSVP is required; all levels of experience welcome.

For more information contact Ted Gilman at [email protected] or 203-930-1353.

 

