Connecticut gas prices on the rise

In Connecticut, average gas prices jumped $.04 cents today (March 26) after remaining flat for most of March; while nationally, average prices leaped. $06 cents compared to the previous week, according to AAA Northeast.

Today, Connecticut’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.71, while national prices registered $2.61.

In both cases, average gas prices are $.33 cents higher when compared to this time last year.

“The market is starting to purge winter-blend gasoline to make room for summer blends,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman. “The jump in prices is just the beginning for the season.” Higher crude oil, dropping inventories and higher demand are all contributing to the increase.

AAA has forecasted national gas price averages may be as much as $2.70 in the spring and summer. Connecticut certainly will be higher because of environmental regulations, the general cost of doing business in the state, distribution infrastructure constraints and high gas taxes.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s six regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport $2.78

Lower Fairfield County $2.79

New Haven/Meriden $2.69

Greater Hartford $2.68

New London/Norwich $2.75

Windham/Middlesex $2.70

Statewide average $2.71

Today, Missouri registers the lowest average per-gallon prices at $2.31, followed by Mississippi at $2.23. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $3.51 followed by California at $3.47. Connecticut moves down to the 11th spot with highest prices in the nation after holding steady at 10th over the last two months.