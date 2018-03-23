Greenwich Post

Birding field trip to Sherwood Island

By Greenwich Post on March 23, 2018

Audubon Greenwich hosts a free Birding Field Trip Saturday, March 31, from 9-2, at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/birding-field-trip-westport-southport-ct

Search for ducks, gulls, loons and more on Long Island Sound. Attendees will visit several local birding hotspots including Sherwood Island State Park and Southport Beach during the peak of waterfowl migration. Blooming plankton in Long Island Sound will often draw in large feeding congregations of Gulls, so we will particularly be on the lookout for species such as Bonapartes Gull, Iceland Gull and rarer species such as Little Gull.

Meet at Audubon Greenwich at 9 a.m. to carpool (613 Riversville Rd, Greenwich CT) or meet in the West Beach Parking Area at Sherwood Island State Park at 9:30 a.m.

To RSVP contact Ryan MacLean at [email protected] or 914-417-5234.

