Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich hosts Dodge for a Cause

The Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich’s Torch Club is hosting its 3rd annual Dodge for a Cause tournament this Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m., in the Field House at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich. Check in at 10:15 a.m. Teams of police officers, firefighters, GEMS, teachers, club alumni, coaches and local business owners will get a chance to relive their childhoods in a game of Dodge Ball all for a good cause.

The Torch Club is a chartered leadership group for middle school-aged boys and girls. This national award-winning group elects officers and works together to plan and implement activities based on service to the Club and the Community.

This year’s winning team will receive $1,000 to donate to an organization of their choosing. Every year, Torch Club members choose an organization to fundraise for. In years past, they raised money for the Hanna Storm Foundation, Neighbor to Neighbor and K9s for Warriors. Camyrn Ferrara, BGCG’s athletic coordinator and Torch Club Advisor, explained that, “Torch Club members love this event because they like to work together and help the community.”

A percentage of the money raised from the tournament will go to support the Torch Club’s leadership programs, and activities that offer them a chance to travel to regional leadership conferences. The remainder of the money will be donated to Abilis in Greenwich.

Registration to play is closed, however Torch Club members invite spectators to come and cheer on the players and make contributions. Torch Club and Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich thanks all the event’s sponsors especially, Personal Touch Carpet, Vermont Good Wood, Ivy Equities, Sam’s Bar & Grill P.C. NY, Sal Sabia Electric and Catalano and Sons.

The tournament will last until just one team is left standing. Participants will receive a custom t-shirt, food and drinks. The event takes place in the field house and gym at the Club on 4 Horseneck Lane in Greenwich. To make a donation or get information about the Club, email [email protected]