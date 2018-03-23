Local businesses sponsor crowdfunding campaign for Greenwich Pool

The Junior League of Greenwich announces its first crowdfunding campaign to help push the Greenwich Pool in Byram Park Capital Campaign to the finish line.

This approach to fundraising underscores that its sponsors: Conte & Conte Landscape Architects, McArdle’s Florist & Garden Center, Miller Motorcars, Greenwich Magazine/Moffly Media, Splash Car Wash and Wernert Construction share the Junior League of Greenwich’s commitment to give back locally in meaningful ways and bring community residents, friends, volunteers and businesses together via email, social media and the web. It also broadens the reach of the Campaign and engages the entire community in one of the largest public-private partnerships in our Town’s history.

Goodcircle.org will facilitate the crowdfunding campaign on behalf of the Junior League of Greenwich through May 22, 2018.

All six promote the crowdfunding campaign directly to their clients and customers.

To visit the new crowdfunding page, go to goodcircle.org/project/greenwich-poolbyram-park/.