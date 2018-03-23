GHS students win National Science Bowl regional competition

Students from Greenwich High School (GHS) won the regional competition for the 2018 National Science Bowl® (NSB) earlier this month and will advance to compete in the NSB National Finals in Washington, D.C. in April. This is the first time GHS has won the Northeast Regional Science Bowl.

The Northeast Science Bowl was held at the University of Connecticut on March 3, with students representing secondary schools from throughout the northeastern United States. According to their website, “The U.S. Department of Energy created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in these fields.”

GHS sent three teams to the regional competition. The winning team included Phoebe Hartch (sophomore,) Nicholas Liu (junior), Henry Shi(senior), Rahul Subramaniam (junior), and Derrick Xiong (junior). A second team finished in the top 10 and included, Thomas George (senior), Joe Konno (junior), Jovita Li (junior), Collin Marino (junior), and Romano Orlando (senior). The third GHS team participating for the first time at the competition seeded 15th in the morning rounds and included Cynthia Chen (sophomore), Hiba Hussain (sophomore), Raina Jain (sophomore), Chiara Rissola (sophomore), and Artemis Shung (freshman). Charlie Decker (freshman) Zach Ellner (freshman) and Luke Muse (junior) supported the rookie team as trainees and Wild Card Players.