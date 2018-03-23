Hearing Loss Association holds meeting

The Hearing Loss Association Southwest Connecticut Chapter holds monthly meetings at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allan Road, Norwalk. The next meeting is Tuesday, April 10, at 1:30. Anyone living in the Fairfield area is welcome to attend.

The next meeting explores how improving your communication needs can — and should — occur when someone has hearing loss. Communication is more than just trying to hear and interpret what is being said — it also is about understanding speech through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions, lip reading and body language. As people with hearing loss progress in their journey, their ability to understand and communicate easily is lost. Families and friends need to find a new ways to connect.

Speakers are Jamie Marotto, AuD., CCC-A, audiologist at Sacred Heart University and Jessica Preston, AuD., CCC-A, audiologist at Connecticut VA Healthcare System, adjunct professor at Sacred Heart University.

Meetings are captioned and assistive devices are used.

For more information, contact Peg at 203-656-2733 or email Marcia Zola at [email protected].