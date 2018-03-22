Why I will March for Our Lives on March 24

To the Editor:

I was a child of the 1960s and 1970s: Protest and civic engagement are in my blood. On Saturday, March 24, I plan to march with students, parents, educators and voters who this year say “#enough” to gun violence.

Why? If I can lend my actions and energy to people around the country — making us loud enough to demand and get gun safety measures that reduce gun violence — count me in. If you are with me on that, march with me.

Join the people — especially the March for Our Lives students who will be our next-generation voters — to do the tough work negotiating gun safety and gun control measures. I will march in Stamford on March 24 because doing nothing is not an option.

Diane Morello

Riverside