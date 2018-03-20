Greenwich schools closed Wednesday

Greenwich Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, March 21, with a major winter storm expected to dump as much as 10 to 15 inches of snow on the area.

All afternoon and evening activities and events are cancelled. The Board of Education central office and school offices will close at noon Wednesday.

A snow emergency has been declared, meaning parking is banned on designated streets. Click here for a list of streets.

Metro-North will operate with reduced service and, if conditions worsen, service suspensions are possible. The railroad ias asking commuters to travel only if necessary. Updates will be posted at .http://www.mta.info/mnr