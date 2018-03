Living Hope Community Church, 38 West End Avenue, Old Greenwich is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Rain date is Saturday, March 31.

In addition to a hunt for 3,500 Easter eggs, there will be face painting, crafts, refreshments and a short Easter message.

For more information, call 203-637-3669 or visit LivingHopeCT.org.