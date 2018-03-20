Greenwich Library presents world music champion David Lindley

Greenwich Library’s Peterson Concert Series hosts eclectic multi-instrumentalist David Lindley on Sunday, April 8, at 3:30 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium.

Lindley, well known for his many years as the featured accompanist with Jackson Browne, and leader of his own band El Rayo-X, has long championed the concept of world music. His electro-acoustic performance effortlessly combines American folk, blues, and bluegrass traditions with elements from African, Arabic, Asian, Celtic, Malagasy, and Turkish musical sources.

Lindley incorporates an array of stringed instruments, including Kona and Weissenborn Hawaiian lap steel guitar, Turkish saz and chumbus, Middle Eastern oud, and Irish bouzouki.

Lindley grew up in southern California, first taking up the banjo as a teenager, and subsequently winning the annual Topanga canyon banjo and fiddle contest five times as he explored the American folk music tradition. Between 1967 and 1971 Lindley founded and led one of the first world music rock bands, the Kaleidoscope.

In 1981 Lindley created another band, El Rayo-X, which integrated American roots music and world beat with a heavy reggae influence. Throughout his career, Lindley has lended his skills to the recorded works of Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Linda Ronstadt, Crosby and Nash, Warren Zevon, and many others. Visit davidlindley.com.

The Peterson Concert Series is open to all at no charge through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and generous donors. Doors open at 3 p.m. For more informa­tion contact Peterson Music Librarian David War­ing at [email protected] or call 203-622-7917.

More information is available at greenwichlibrary.org or by calling 203-622-7900.