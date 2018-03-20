Greenwich Post

Signs of Spring Family Play Date March 25

By Greenwich Post on March 20, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd hosts Signs of Spring Family Play Date Sunday, March 25, from 10-noon, for ages 2 and up.

Plants and animals emerging from their winter slumber display sights, sounds, smells and other signs of spring. There will be a puppet show, games, music, a scavenger hunt and more.

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/signs-spring-family-play-date

For more information, or to RSVP, contact Eli Schaffer at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Greenwich’s John Blankley announces run for state treasurer Next Post Greenwich Library presents world music champion David Lindley
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress