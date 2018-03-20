Signs of Spring Family Play Date March 25

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd hosts Signs of Spring Family Play Date Sunday, March 25, from 10-noon, for ages 2 and up.
Plants and animals emerging from their winter slumber display sights, sounds, smells and other signs of spring. There will be a puppet show, games, music, a scavenger hunt and more.
Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.
Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/signs-spring-family-play-date
For more information, or to RSVP, contact Eli Schaffer at 203-930-1349 or [email protected]