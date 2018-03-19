Audubon Greenwich hosts Woodcock Walk & Owl Prowl

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd hosts a Woodcock Walk & Owl Prowl Friday, March 23, from 6:45-8:45 p.m. for ages 6 and up.

On the evening walk attendees will look for the aerial mating display of the American Woodcock as well as newly emerged amphibians such as Spring Peeper frogs and salamanders. Stick around or come by at 7:45 p.m. for a short walk to listen for hooting owls.

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/woodcock-watch-owl-prowl-0

RSVP to Ted at 202-930-1353 or [email protected]