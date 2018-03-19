Greenwich Post

Audubon Greenwich hosts Woodcock Walk & Owl Prowl

By Greenwich Post on March 19, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd hosts a Woodcock Walk & Owl Prowl Friday, March 23, from 6:45-8:45 p.m. for ages 6 and up.

On the evening walk attendees will look for the aerial mating display of the American Woodcock as well as newly emerged amphibians such as Spring Peeper frogs and salamanders. Stick around or come by at 7:45 p.m. for a short walk to listen for hooting owls.

Cost is $5 members, $8 nonmembers.

Event Link: http://greenwich.audubon.org/events/woodcock-watch-owl-prowl-0

RSVP to Ted at 202-930-1353 or [email protected]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Greenwich United Way Reading Champions program receives funding
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress