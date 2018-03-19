Greenwich Post

Greenwich United Way Reading Champions program receives funding

By Greenwich Post on March 19, 2018 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

On Wednesday, March 14, David Rabin, CEO of Greenwich United Way was presented with a check of $5,000 at the Rotary Club of Greenwich luncheon which took place at the Riverside Yacht Club. The grant will benefit the Greenwich United Way flagship program, Reading Champions. The donation provides funding for tutor supplies, books and year-end awards recognizing the children in the program.

“The thrust of the Greenwich Rotary Club has always been literacy, said Sally Parris, president of the Rotary Club of Greenwich. “For that reason, we are very happy and proud to support and fund Reading Champions. The program has been such a positive and successful endeavor in the Greenwich community utilizing the efforts of so many dedicated volunteers. To collaborate with the Greenwich United Way is key to keeping our nonprofits vital in serving the needs of our town.”

For more information contact Greenwich United Way at 203-869-2221 or Cecile Meunier, [email protected]

David Rabin, CEO of Greenwich United Way with Sally Parris, president, Rotary Club of Greenwich. —Photo by Craig Jones, Greenwich Point Marketing

David Rabin, CEO of Greenwich United Way with Sally Parris, president, Rotary Club of Greenwich. —Photo by Craig Jones, Greenwich Point Marketing

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Greenwich Tree Conservancy receives donation Next Post Audubon Greenwich hosts Woodcock Walk & Owl Prowl
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress