Greenwich United Way Reading Champions program receives funding

On Wednesday, March 14, David Rabin, CEO of Greenwich United Way was presented with a check of $5,000 at the Rotary Club of Greenwich luncheon which took place at the Riverside Yacht Club. The grant will benefit the Greenwich United Way flagship program, Reading Champions. The donation provides funding for tutor supplies, books and year-end awards recognizing the children in the program.

“The thrust of the Greenwich Rotary Club has always been literacy, said Sally Parris, president of the Rotary Club of Greenwich. “For that reason, we are very happy and proud to support and fund Reading Champions. The program has been such a positive and successful endeavor in the Greenwich community utilizing the efforts of so many dedicated volunteers. To collaborate with the Greenwich United Way is key to keeping our nonprofits vital in serving the needs of our town.”

For more information contact Greenwich United Way at 203-869-2221 or Cecile Meunier, [email protected]