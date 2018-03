Greenwich Reform Synagogue Family Passover Seder Saturday, March 31, 5-8 p.m., 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob.

Enjoy a congregational family seder on the second night of Passover, led by Rabbi Jordie. The menu includes matzoh ball soup, brisket with carrots and onions, latkes with apple chutney, and flourless chocolate cake.

RSVP required by March 27.

Cost: Children 4 and under, free; 5-12, $18, 13 and over, $36.