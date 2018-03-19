CT gas prices remain flat; national prices on the rise

Connecticut gas prices continue to remain flat while that national average price of a gallon of gas rose $.02 cents compared to the previous week, according to AAA Northeast.

Today, Connecticut’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.67, a scant six hundredth of a cent lower than this time last week. National prices, however, registered $2.55 today, three cents higher than this time last week.

“While gasoline prices nationally are trending upward, Connecticut is bucking that trend with prices at the pump generally remaining flat,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast public affairs specialist. “It’s possible that last week’s nor’easter played a role in decreasing demand and lowering prices for gasoline in the state as commuters stayed off roads in the wake of the storm.”

Nationally, however, consumer gasoline demand is at the highest level on record for March, according to the Energy Information Administration. As demand strengthened over the last few weeks, gasoline inventories declined, pushing the national gas price average up.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s six regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport $2.75

Lower Fairfield County $2.76

New Haven/Meriden $2.66

Greater Hartford $2.63

New London/Norwich $2.71

Windham/Middlesex $2.68

Statewide average $2.67

Today, Missouri registers the lowest average per-gallon prices at $2.27, followed by Mississippi and Alabama, both at $2.28. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $3.51 followed by California at $3.41. Connecticut continues to hold the 10th spot with highest prices in the nation.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 65 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 5.7 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services. In Connecticut, we serve a half-million members living in is Fairfield, New Haven, and Litchfield counties.