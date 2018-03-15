Greenwich Rally & March for Peace & Economic Justice set for April 14

The Greenwich Rally & March for Peace & Economic Justice will be held in downtown Greenwich on Saturday, April 14, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rally speakers will address the many destructive consequences of the wide and rapidly expanding gap between rich and poor. We will emphasize what Martin Luther King labeled the “Triplets of Evil: Racism, Extreme Materialism, and Militarism” and the take-over of our democracy by an increasingly insular plutocracy. There will be a call for the adoption of strategies to stop US wars and police oppression, and to create income equality, including a call for divestment from the military/industrial complex.

Home to billionaire investors, Greenwich a critical place to deliver our call to conscience with respect to war, police violence and the impact of extreme wealth concentration. The combined net worth of just 10 of Greenwich’s residents is at least $35.5 billion. Six of these people oversee hedge funds, private equity funds or other investment firms managing assets totaling nearly $525 billion.

“We are going to Greenwich to talk to people who pull the strings in Washington to stop these wars and put the economy to the service of the public,” said organizer Nick Mottern.

“We will be in Greenwich,” Mottern continued, “because democracy is broken.” Underscoring his point, he quoted the late Supreme Court Justice Louis B. Brandeis: “We have democracy or we can have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.”

The event will include a march through the streets of Greenwich.

Visuals​

The march will include not only banners and signs but pink cardboard military tank replicas that people will carry, with the message on the sides “Tanks for Divesting”. There will also be a pink, large-scale replica of an MQ-9 attack drone, also supporting CODEPINK’s Divest from the War Machine campaign.

The Greenwich event is the first part of a peace weekend double-header in which there will also be a New York City “Spring Action” rally on Sunday, April 15 at 2 pm at Herald Square, 34th Street and 6th Ave., with a march to Trump Tower, 725 5th Ave. http://www.springaction2018.org/

Further details will be forthcoming.

Speakers

Rabyaah Althaibani – Yemeni-American Peace Organizer Medea Benjamin – Co-Founder, CODEPINK/Divest From The War Machine Taylor Rae Bundy – Organizer, Founder @ Little Local Life blog / #ShiftPrivilege Maurice Carney – Executive Director, Friends of the Congo Marie Cruz-Soto – Professor, NYU; New York Solidarity with Vieques, Puerto Rico; Joe Lombardo – Co-Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition; Ralph Nazareth – President, GraceWorks International; Hawk Newsome – President, Black Lives Matter/Greater NY; Alice Slater – Nuclear Age Peace Foundation; World Beyond War

Endorsers

CODEPINK, WESPAC Foundation, Friends of the Congo, Hudson Valley Green Party, Knowdrones.com, New York Solidarity with Vieques, Orange County (NY), Peace and Justice United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC)