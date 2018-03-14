Greenwich Historical Society holds Landmarks Recognition program

Greenwich Historical Society’s Landmark Recognition Program, an annual initiative that recognizes historic properties reflecting Greenwich’s unique architectural heritage, will celebrate the plaquing and documentation of four structures for their value in preserving Greenwich’s legacy at a reception on Sunday, April 29, from 4-6 p.m., at the Greenwich Country Club. The properties include Second Congregational Church and three private residences: a mid-century contemporary home, a Tudor and a chateau. In addition, the Historical Society will present two Preservation Awards as part of a related program that recognizes individuals, organizations or projects for their contributions to the preservation of Greenwich’s historical resources.

Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, will deliver a presentation on the $500+ million restoration of the Empire State Building, which Malkin’s real estate investment trust owns and manages. His talk, “The Empire State Building: Preserving and Making History at the Same Time,” will chronicle how this iconic symbol of New York’s grandeur was transformed back to its 1930s Art Deco luster, with a special focus on the building’s majestic lobby — one of the few interiors in New York to be designated a National Historic Landmark. Under Malkin’s leadership, the restored and revitalized skyscraper is now a state-of-the-art property and leader in energy efficiency and sustainability, with some of the most expensive and sought-after office space in Manhattan.

“It is an honor to have Anthony Malkin deliver the keynote on the restoration of one of America’s most cherished landmarks — a building that has literally defined New York’s greatness since it was built 87 years ago,” said Debra Mecky, executive director of the Greenwich Historical Society. “Our audience will be enthralled to hear about the challenges involved in transforming the building and lobby to its original splendor after years of deterioration. Anthony’s Greenwich roots will make it especially meaningful to our local audience.”

Emma Pennington and Beth Taylor are the program co-chairs. The 2018 Landmarks Selection Committee includes Chairman Nancy Ramer, John Dixon, Rose Scott Long, Jack Morris and Amanda Martocchio. Ex officio Selection Committee members include Davidde Strackbein, chairman of the Historical Society, Debra Mecky and Christopher Shields, the Historical Society’s Curator of Library and Archives. ChiChi Ubiña contributed the photography.

Greenwich Historical Society gratefully acknowledges program sponsors Charles Hilton Architects, David Ogilvy & Associates and Fairfield County Look.

A champagne reception will precede the program.

Cost is $75-$500.

RSVP: greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899, Ext. 10.