Sound of Music: concerts, recitals and more

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, March 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Hear some of the 80’s biggest anthems We Built This City, Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now and Sara. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Melissa Newman Trio, March 16, 7:30 p.m., Silvermine Arts Center, New Canaan. A sculptor as well as a singer, Newman works in ceramic and porcelain, and her work has been exhibited at many venues including the Silvermine Galleries. Benefitting Art Partners Outreach Education Program, in Silvermine’s Sara Victoria Hall, beginning with reception at 7. Tickets $50. Info: 203- 966-9700, x 2 or silvermineart.org/events/performances.php.

Stamford Symphony: Haydn, Mendelssohn & Schumann, March 17-18, Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Mystical Mozart, March 17, 4 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Greenwich High School, 10 Hillside Rd., Greenwich. Tickets $45. Info: GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

After the Rush, March 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. After the Rush will be joined by Paul Nelson. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, March 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Features awarding winning violinist, Angelo Xiang Yu. Tickets $15-$60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

Angelo Xiang Yu for Mozart: A Magnificent Evening, March 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Come see brilliance in action as Yu and the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra perform an all-Mozart program: Overture to Don Giovanni, Divertimento No. 1, Concerto for Violin No. 4, and Symphony No. 41. Tickets $10 – $60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

Mayor’s Multicultural Council Afternoon of Jazz, March 18, 2-4:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society, 20 Forest St., Stamford. Free.

Music on the Hill with harpist Wendy Kerner, March 18, 3 p.m., WEPCO Parish Hall, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. The Festival Chorus performs with harp and bells. Free, a gift to the community. Info: musiconthehillCT.org or 203-529-3133.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s Music for All Ages Concert, March 18, 3 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave. Winner of 6th annual Young Artists Concerto Competition, Weston resident Mark Xu, 17, to perform first movement of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D Minor for Violin. Norwalk Youth Symphony to play with NSO professionals. Concert opens with Aaron Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” with James Naughton narrating. Info: norwalksymphony.org. or 203-956-6771.

St. Patrick’s Pops, March 18, 3 p.m., Shelton High School, 120 Meadow St., Shelton. The New Haven Symphony Orchestra (NHSO) Pops will transform Connecticut into the Emerald Isle. Tickets $35-$49. Info: newhavensymphony.org.

Matador! Soul Sounds, March 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Straight up authentic funk from a very promising new troupe. Tickets $25 – $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Spring Time Swing Time, May 20, 3 p.m., Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. WestonArts and The Friends of The Weston Senior Center will host an afternoon concert of upbeat jazz standards and ballads performed by local artists and nationally recognized stars. Performers include Rebecca Borowik, Chris Coogan, Kristen Hahn, Emilie Roberts Hannon, Greg Naughton, James Naughton, Samantha Rehr, Barbara Schottenfeld, Janna Sturgis, Nancy Sturgis. Tickets $20-$30. Info: westonarts.org.

Opera star Joyce DiDonato concert, March 20, 7:30 p.m., UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts, 2132 Hillside Rd., Storrs. Mezzo-soprano is two-time Grammy winner. Works by Rossini, Massenet, Ravel and others. Doors open at 7. Tickets $35, $40, $45. Free master class, open to public, March 21, 11 a.m. Info: jorgensen.uconn.edu, or 860-486-4226.

The English Beat, March 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Performing their hits I Confess and Save It for Later. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mark Farner, March 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield.The rock patriot’s passion and open heart come through in epic hits that defined a generation. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Suzanne Sheridan, March 23, 6 p.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: call 203-222-1424.

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, March, 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Meadows Brothers, March 23, 8-10 p.m., Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. [email protected] concert series presents roots music band with “gut-bucket, dirtroad, twangy spirit.” Tickets $20. Info: milfordarts.org or 203-878-6647.

*Kids4Kids, March 24, 7 p.m., University of Bridgeport Arnold Bernhard Arts and Humanities Center, 84 Iranistan Ave., Bridgeport.The Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras and Fairfield County Children’s Choir will sing and perform music together. This concert is a benefit performance for Mikey’s Way Foundation of Fairfield. Tickets $15. Info: gbyo.tix.com.

In Concert: Violinist Igor Pikaysen, March 24, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Internationally-acclaimed and award-winning violin virtuoso Igor Pikaysen will perform. Register online. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Antigone Rising, March 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. An all-female country-rock outfit from New York, Antigone Rising has a bit more grit and attitude in their alt-country and Americana than their peers. They will perform with Tim Warren. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jay and The Americans, March 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Spring into Music, March 24, 8 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Greenwich. The Fairfield University Glee Club will perform. Tickets $15. Info: call 203-637-3661.

Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, March 24, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic Ave., Stamford. Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound, and likeness to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zeppelin ruled the musical landscape. Tickets $25 – $50. Info: stamfordpalace.org.

Heath Quartet, March 25, 4 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets $35. Info: treetopscms.org.

The Musical Box: Selling England by the Pound, March 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Genesis tribute band. Tickets $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wild Child, March 28, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. It’s going to be a Wild Wednesday when the NPR-approved bands Wild Child and The Wild Reeds team up for a night of award-winning indie rock. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Josh Gracin, March 28, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The American Idol singer will perform as part of the Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Robin Trower, March 29, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Known for his explosive guitar style mixed with his trademark “soft psychedelia,” Trower has been dazzling live audiences since the 60s. The Jamie McLean Band will open the show. Tickets $70. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jacob Davis, March 29, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. He opened for Lady Antebellum, Hunter Hayes, Sam Hunt, Billy Currington, and Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets $5. Info: palacestamford.org.

Delbert McClinton, March 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The Texas-born singer, songwriter and harmonica wizard has been rocking records and roadhouses for more than 50 years, with unparalleled musical versatility. Tickets $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

San Fermin, March 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Indie rock’s most symphonic band flits between genres at will. Passing through rousing pop grooves to downbeat indie folk, sonically it is incredibly rich. Tickets $22 – $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Last Waltz Live, March 31, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. The Rev Tor Band brings you a live performance of The Band’s classic 1978 concert film, “The Last Waltz.” Tickets $28-$43. Info: bijoutheatrect.ticketfly.com.

United States Air Force Concert Band & Singing Sergeants, April 3, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Featuring 53 active duty Airmen musicians, the Concert Band performs throughout the United States. The Singing Sergeants is the official chorus of the United States Air Force, and features 23 active duty Airmen musicians. Free. Info: palacestamford.org.

Brian Culbertson, April 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R&B and funk, Culbertson will seduce your senses and remind you what romance is all about. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Symphony in the Swamp, April 5, 6 p.m., Greenwich Land Trust, Lapham Preserve, between 85 and 95 Richmond Hill Rd., Greenwich. Tickets $10 members, $20 non-members. Info: gltrust.org.

LaKisha Jones, April 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Andy Grammer, April 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $92.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Mikado, April 14 and April 21, Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. It will be fully staged and costumed, with a 28-piece orchestra. Tickets $15-$30. Info: trouperslightopera.org.

Hot & Cool: Jazz, April 15, 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Featuring guitarist Mimi Fox. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.