NAMI hosts support group for parents of children with behavioral issues

Frustrated by your child’s challenging behavior? Do you ever feel like your child is harder to parent than other children? Do you worry about how your child’s behavior affects the family? Do you think your child or family needs a therapist, but you don’t know where to start? Ever wonder how others manage in similar situations? Are you married, but feel alone in parenting your challenging child? If you say yes to any of these —You are not alone.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) Support Group is for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. These groups are free, confidential, safe and led by trained and certified volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. The Wilton based support group meets on the 4th Monday of every month and the next meeting is Monday, March 26, from 10-11:30 a.m., in the G & B Cultural Center, 49 New Street in Wilton.

For more information, contact Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or Vanessa, 203-970-4130 or [email protected]