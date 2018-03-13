Income-eligible CT residents may apply for weatherization services

Community Renewal Team’s (CRT) weatherization services helps income-eligible residents throughout Connecticut to make their homes more energy efficient.

CRT’s certified auditors visit homes to perform a Home Energy Assessment to determine energy saving measures for installation by pre-approved contractors. Typical services include sealing air leaks and drafts, installing energy-saving light bulbs, and installing water-saving measures.

More information about how to apply for income-eligible weatherization assistance is available at crtct.org/en/need-help/energy-a-weatherization. Individuals may also call 860-560-5354 or email [email protected]

Other weatherization services are available statewide through utility-administered programs, funded in part by a charge on customer’s energy bills. Visit EnergizeCT.com or call 1-877-WISE USE.