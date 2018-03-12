Splurge holds annual easter basket drive for children in need

SPLURGE partners with Kids in Crisis and the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County for the 11th consecutive year to collect filled Easter baskets for children in need. The community may donate Easter baskets now through Wednesday, March 28, at SPLURGE, 39 Lewis Street.

“Over the past ten years, thanks to our very generous customers and the local Girl Scouts, we have donated almost 1,000 filled Easter Baskets to Kids in Crisis and the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, SPLURGE owner Sonia Sotire Malloy said. This year our goal is to collect 150 filled Easter baskets. These baskets will touch many lives and allow local children in need share in the joy of the Easter holiday.”

Shari Shapiro, executive director at Kids in Crisis, said, “Sonia and SPLURGE are making the holidays special for our kids. The donation of Easter Baskets to those staying at Kids in Crisis definitely helps to bring smiles to many faces Easter morning. We are so thankful for the virtual hugs our residents get from supporters like Sonia.”

Kate Lombardo, executive director of the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County added, “The Easter baskets bring joy and excitement to the lives of the children living in this area’s shelters. They are a bright ray of sunshine in their world at a dark time. We applaud Sonia and her team at SPLURGE for their overwhelming generosity and empathy.”

Cellophane wrapped Easter baskets may be filled with items for children ages 2 to 17 and can include toys, journals, games, personal care items, gift cards, packaged healthy snacks and traditional Easter candy. Contact Sonia Sotire Malloy if your school or organization is interested in contributing to the SPLURGE Easter basket drive.