Greenwich Land Trust announces spring programs

Greenwich Land Trust offers the following spring programs and activities designed to experience the reemergence of plants and animals after a long winter:

Spring Walk: Vernal Pools Wednesday, March 14, 2-3:30 p.m., Babcock Preserve/Westfall Preserve, North Street, Greenwich.

Medium-intensity hike through Greenwich’s 300-acre Babcock Preserve which connects to Greenwich Land Trust’s Westfall Preserve. Walk through hardwood forests and old fields and observe the flurry of amphibian activities taking place in the lake, streams, and vernal ponds.

Free, but advance registration is required. RSVP: [email protected]

Symphony in the Swamp Thursday, April 5, 6-7:30 p.m., Lapham Preserve, between 85 and 95 Richmond Hill Road, Greenwich.

Get a look into the wetlands where amphibians lay their eggs. The pools will be swimming with all kinds of wildlife; hands-on, educational program and lots of exploration and observation.

Cost: $10/member families; $20/nonmember families

Advance registration is required. Sign up at gltrust.org/event/symphony-in-the-swamp-2/

Earth Day – Day of Action Saturday, April 21, 10:12:30, Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich.

On Earth Day, GLT invites the community to join the conservation conversation and raise awareness about the importance of the planet’s natural habitat. Defend the health of our planet. Fight for a clean environment. Stand up for your planet. It all starts in your own backyard. Celebrate Earth Day with a Day of Action at Greenwich Land Trust. We will be planting trees, preparing our vegetable and pollinator gardens, starting some seedlings and more.

Families are welcome, and lunch will be provided.

Thanks to our partners, Emerald Tree & Shrub Care, Serendipity magazine and Whole Foods.

Free. RSVP: [email protected]

Volunteer Opportunity — Seed-to-Seed Initiative Tuesdays, 10-noon, Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich.

Seed-to-Seed is a community-based initiative dedicated to restoring native plants to the local landscape through community outreach, plant propagation, and habitat restoration. Meet Greenwich Land Trust staff at the greenhouse on Tuesday mornings and learn about our native plants and their role in the ecosystem.

Free. RSVP: [email protected]

About Greenwich Land Trust

Founded in 1976, Greenwich Land Trust is a member-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting local natural resources through open space preservation and environmental education. For more information, please visit our website at gltrust.org.